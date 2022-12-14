English
IEX shares rise after it becomes the country's first "carbon neutral" power exchange

IEX shares rise after it becomes the country's first "carbon neutral" power exchange

IEX shares rise after it becomes the country's first "carbon neutral" power exchange
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 10:06:37 AM IST (Updated)

IEX used market-based tradable instruments to nullify its carbon emissions. 

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday announced that it has become the country's first carbon-neutral power bourse by using market-based tradable instruments to nullify its carbon emissions.


In order to reduce its carbon footprints, IEX said that it voluntarily canceled CERs (certified emissions reductions) from clean projects registered under the Clean Development Mechanism of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and used market-based tradable instruments.

This will help IEX members and participants by reducing their Scope 3 carbon emissions by building a greener value chain, the company said.

IEX's commitment towards climate mitigation would support the corporates and industries who want to be associated with an environmentally responsible organisation and would enable them to contribute towards the critical challenge of climate changes, according to Chairman & MD SN Goel.

EKI Energy was the sustainability partner to IEX, which provided advisory and consultancy services in this climate action exercise.

India has set a target to net zero emissions by 2070 and IEX said that it is committed to contribute towards fulfilling India’s net zero emissions target by  creating an ecosystem for reduction of emissions.

IEX was in the news last week after the company put out its business update for the month of November, where it initially said that it has maintained its market share at 95 percent but revised it lower to 91 percent later in the day.
The board of the company also recently approved a share buyback worth Rs 98 crore at Rs 200 apiece.

Shares of IEX are trading 1.74 percent higher at Rs 149.45.

