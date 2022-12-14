IEX used market-based tradable instruments to nullify its carbon emissions.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Wednesday announced that it has become the country's first carbon-neutral power bourse by using market-based tradable instruments to nullify its carbon emissions.

In order to reduce its carbon footprints, IEX said that it voluntarily canceled CERs (certified emissions reductions) from clean projects registered under the Clean Development Mechanism of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and used market-based tradable instruments.

This will help IEX members and participants by reducing their Scope 3 carbon emissions by building a greener value chain, the company said.

IEX's commitment towards climate mitigation would support the corporates and industries who want to be associated with an environmentally responsible organisation and would enable them to contribute towards the critical challenge of climate changes, according to Chairman & MD SN Goel.

EKI Energy was the sustainability partner to IEX, which provided advisory and consultancy services in this climate action exercise.

India has set a target to net zero emissions by 2070 and IEX said that it is committed to contribute towards fulfilling India’s net zero emissions target by creating an ecosystem for reduction of emissions.