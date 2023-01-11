IEX Rs 98 crore share buyback opens today

On December 30, 2022, IEX got shareholders’ approval for the buyback of shares.

The share buyback program worth Rs 98 crore of the power trading exchange Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) opened on Wednesday. The company will buyback 49 lakh equity shares of a face value of Rs 1 each at a maximum price of Rs 200 per share for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 98 crore.

The share buyback will close on July 10.

The company in its board meeting on November 25 approved the buyback proposal and on December 30, 2022, IEX got shareholders’ approval through a postal ballot to buy back shares.

The buyback is being undertaken after taking into account the operational and strategic cash requirements of the company in the medium term and for returning surplus funds to the members in an effective and efficient manner.

IEX is India's first power exchange providing an automated trading platform for electricity and renewable energy certificates since 2008.

In December, IEX formed a subsidiary International Carbon Exchange to explore business opportunities in the carbon market. The subsidiary company will enable participants to buy and sell voluntary carbon credits at competitive prices through its platform.

Before this, IEX announced that it became India’s first carbon-neutral Power Exchange, using market-based tradable instruments to offset its carbon emissions.

Shares of IEX are trading 0.071 percent lower at Rs 141.60.