Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Indian Banks' financial strength will not materially recover until FY23: S&P Global Ratings

Updated : November 25, 2020 01:31 PM IST

“Our NPL estimates are lower than previous but we are still of the view that the sector's financial strength will not materially recover until fiscal 2023 (ended March 31, 2023),” it said in a recent report.
S&P believes that Reserve Bank’s one-time restructuring scheme is helping mask the problem assets for Indian banks arising from COVID-19.
Indian Banks' financial strength will not materially recover until FY23: S&P Global Ratings

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first week

Obama memoir sells record 1.7 million copies in first week

Cyclone Nivar news highlights: 1,200 rescue troopers deployed and 800 on standby, says NDRF chief

Cyclone Nivar news highlights: 1,200 rescue troopers deployed and 800 on standby, says NDRF chief

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 gms; Silver plunges over 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls below Rs 49,000 per 10 gms; Silver plunges over 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement