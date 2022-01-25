IndiaMART shares plunge over 14% to 52-week low; here’s why

The shares of IndiaMART InterMESH Limited declined to touch the 52-week low of Rs 4,981.40 on Tuesday after the company informed the exchanges about multiple decisions.

The B2B e-commerce firm posted a 12.4 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.2 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as against a net profit of Rs 80.2 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Its revenue grew 8.3 percent to Rs 188.1 crore in the third quarter of FY22 from Rs 173.6 crore in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing said.

IndiaMART InterMESH’s Q3 earnings failed to impress investors, with the stock falling 14.7 percent to a 52-week low of Rs 4981.40 in intraday trade.

The company has also informed the exchanges about its participation in the Series-B investment round of Simply Vyapar Apps Private Limited.

As part of the transaction, IndiaMART has acquired shares for an aggregate investment of Rs 61.55 crore, via a mix of primary and secondary share purchases. Post this round, IndiaMART shall hold 27 percent in Vyapar on a fully diluted basis.

The funding round, led by WestBridge Capital, along with the participation of existing investor India Quotient. Vyapar’s valuation post this round shall stand at approximately Rs 883 crore, according to the regulatory filing.

IndiaMART also has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent paid-up capital of accounting software Busy Infotech Private Limited. Following the said acquisition, BUSY shall become the wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

At 2:30 pm, IndiaMART shares were trading 14.19 percent lower at Rs 5,013.75 on the BSE and were down 13.93 percent at Rs 5,025.

The downtrend in the stock comes amid a volatile market session. In the past five days, the shares have corrected almost 23 percent as compared to the benchmark index Sensex, which has slipped 4.65 percent during the period.