IndiaMART shares jump with huge volume, JM Financial retains 'buy' rating

IndiaMART InterMESH shares surged with high volume on Tuesday after JM Financial retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,100. The IndiaMART stock jumped as much as 6.4 percent to Rs 5,138.7 on BSE during the session.

At 2:30 pm, the stock was left with a gain of 4.9 percent at Rs 5,064.3.

A total of 48,000 IndiaMART shares had changed hands so far in the day, as against a daily average of 13,000 in the past two weeks, exchange data shows.

At Monday's closing level, the stock has retreated more than 50 percent from a 52-week high scaled in October 2021.

A ramp-up of sales is needed for the stock to deliver good growth in the near to medium term, according to the brokerage.

Hemang Jani , the Retail Equity Strategist at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, is positive on IndiaMART InterMESH.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Monday, he said the recent rise in IndiaMART comes amid renewed buying interest in the startup theme following a correction in the past 3-4 months.

Last week, BofA Securities retained an 'underweight' rating on IndiaMART with a target price of Rs 3,285 citing risks to estimates on rising costs. The brokerage also said that the company's margin will be muted in Q4 on teh back of employee expenses.