#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

IndiaMART rallies 78% from IPO issue price, hits all-time high in last 9 sessions

Updated : September 19, 2019 01:09 PM IST

IndiaMART InterMESH is country’s largest online market place has already begun to reign over the market. Among 11 IPOs introduced this year,
IndiaMART was the only one that reported highest gains of about 34.05 percent this year and about 45 percent returns this month.
The stock has jumped 78 percent in 2.5 months since its issue price.
IndiaMART rallies 78% from IPO issue price, hits all-time high in last 9 sessions
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This investment strategy of Bill Gates earned him Rs 1.2 lakh crore this year

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

This firm turned Rs 1 lakh investment to Rs 2.8 crore in 10 years

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Axis Bank looks to raise $1.5-2 billion via equity issuance

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV