IndiaMART rallies 78% from IPO issue price, hits all-time high in last 9 sessions
Updated : September 19, 2019 01:09 PM IST
IndiaMART InterMESH is country’s largest online market place has already begun to reign over the market. Among 11 IPOs introduced this year,
IndiaMART was the only one that reported highest gains of about 34.05 percent this year and about 45 percent returns this month.
The stock has jumped 78 percent in 2.5 months since its issue price.
