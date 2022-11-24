IndiaMart, Pidilite, Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy AB Capital for a target of Rs 135 with a stop loss at Rs 127
Buy Interglobe Aviation for a target of Rs 1,945 with a stop loss at Rs 1,870
Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,725 with a stop loss at Rs 4,590
Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 563with a stop loss at Rs 540
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 354
Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss at Rs 692
Sell IndiaMart with a stop loss at Rs 4,429
Buy Pidilite with a stop loss at Rs 2,650
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!