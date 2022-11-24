IndiaMart, Pidilite, Apollo Hospitals, JSW Steel and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy AB Capital for a target of Rs 135 with a stop loss at Rs 127

Buy Interglobe Aviation for a target of Rs 1,945 with a stop loss at Rs 1,870

Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4,725 with a stop loss at Rs 4,590

Buy HDFC Life for a target of Rs 563with a stop loss at Rs 540

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Granules India with a stop loss at Rs 354

Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss at Rs 692

Sell IndiaMart with a stop loss at Rs 4,429

Buy Pidilite with a stop loss at Rs 2,650