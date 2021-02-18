IndiaMART InterMESH shares jump 8.5% on QIP launch

Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH surged over 8.5 percent on Thursday after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue in order to raise funds. The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 9,065.61 per share, at a 5.92 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price.

The stock rose as much as 8.6 percent to its day's high of Rs 9,298.90 per share on the BSE.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said, "The Fund Raise Committee of the Board ("Committee"), at its meeting held on February 17, 2021, has decided to open the Issue today i.e. February 17, 2021, for receiving bids".

The board may offer a discount of 5 percent on the floor price at its discretion, it added. The issue price will be determined by the company in consultation with the book-running lead managers appointed for the issue, the company further said.

For the December quarter, the firm posted a 29 percent (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80 crore. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 62 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations in Q3 stood at Rs 174 crore, up 5 percent YoY.

Post the earnings, Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Agarwal said, "we are pleased to report a resilient financial performance this quarter with a steady recovery in the business parameters while maintaining healthy margins and cashflows.” He added that the firm sees improvement in the overall demand environment and business activity.

On a sequential basis, the net profit was higher by 15 percent from Rs 70 crore, while revenue was higher by 6 percent from Rs 163 crore in the September 2020 quarter.

Post the earnings, Motilal Oswal reiterated its bullish stance on the stock. It increased the FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate for the firm by 17 percent/16 percent to factor in a robust operating performance.