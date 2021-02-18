  • SENSEX
IndiaMART InterMESH shares jump 8.5% on QIP launch

Updated : February 18, 2021 01:07 PM IST

Shares of IndiaMART InterMESH surged over 8.5 percent on Thursday after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.
The stock rose as much as 8.6 percent to its day's high of Rs 9,298.90 per share on the BSE.
The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 9,065.61 per share, at a 5.92 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price.
