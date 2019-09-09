Market
IndiaMART InterMESH rose 28% during the last four trading sessions
Updated : September 09, 2019 12:29 PM IST
In the last 4 trading sessions, IndiaMART InterMESH rose 28.60 percent.
On Monday, the stock rose over 8 percent and touched its all-time high .
The company was listed on the exchanges on July 4 this year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more