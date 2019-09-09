IndiaMART InterMESH rose 28% during the last four trading sessions

IndiaMART InterMESH delivered handsome returns in the last few trading sessions. In fact, on Monday, the share price of the company rose over 8 percent and touched its all-time high.

Last week, the stock price rose 28.60 percent, and in the last one month, it rallied 32 percent to current market levels. It touched its all-time high on Monday after gaining 8.69 percent to Rs 1,573 per share on the NSE.

The company is an online business-to-business marketplace for business products and services with approximately 60 percent market share of the online B2B classifieds space in India in fiscal 2017.

The companyâ€™s June consolidated results remained healthy, with its net sales increasing by 30 percent YoY to Rs 147 crore. The company worked towards lowering its total expenses, and reported a 33.57 percent fall YoY to Rs 110.60 crore as compared to Rs 166.50 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The net profit of the company saw a huge jump to Rs 32.40 crore as against the loss of Rs 56.40 crore made during the June quarter last year.

IndiaMART was listed on the exchanges on July 4 this year. The company made a strong market debut, listing at a 23 percent premium to its issue price.

Most brokerages remained positive on the stock due to its brand recognition and strong network.