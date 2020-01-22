IndiaMART InterMESH rallies over 14% after Q3 net profit jumps two-fold
Updated : January 22, 2020 11:11 AM IST
The e-commerce company reported a net profit of Rs 63.5 crore in Q3FY20 as against 28.8 crore in Q3FY19.
Total revenue from operations jumped 22.8 percent to Rs 160.5 crore versus Rs 130.7 crore YoY.
