Market
IndiaMART InterMESH IPO fully subscribed on second day of bidding
Updated : June 26, 2019 09:18 AM IST
The initial public offer of IndiaMART InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.
The IPO, which looks to raise about Rs 475 crore, received bids for 27,94,440 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, translating into 1.04 times subscription, as per data available with the NSE.
The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 1.05 times, non institutional investors 4 percent and retail individual investors 2.48 times.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more