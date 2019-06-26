Market

IndiaMART InterMESH IPO fully subscribed on second day of bidding

Updated : June 26, 2019 09:18 AM IST

The initial public offer of IndiaMART InterMESH, an online marketplace for business products and services, was fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Tuesday.

The IPO, which looks to raise about Rs 475 crore, received bids for 27,94,440 shares against the total issue size of 26,92,824 shares, translating into 1.04 times subscription, as per data available with the NSE.