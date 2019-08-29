Market
Indiabulls Housing slips 7% as Nestle India set to replace the stock in Nifty
Updated : August 29, 2019 10:13 AM IST
In the last one year, Indiabulls Housing Finance has eroded nearly 65 percent of investors' wealth.
This year, the stock is already down nearly 46 percent.
Nestle India, on the other hand, has grown 12 percent in the last one year and about 15 percent this year.
