At 9:50 am, the stock was up 9 percent at Rs 163.8 on BSE. The stock had risen as much as 13 percent intraday and touched a high at Rs 169.50.

Earlier in December, the company had said that Gehlaut will resign from the board by the end of the fiscal.

Gehlaut, who has a 9.71 percent stake in the company, has requested that his holdings be classified as 'public' from 'promoter'. The IHF promoter has no control over the company or its day-to-day activities.

"I have resigned from the Board of Dhani to fully focus on and institutionalize Indiabulls Housing(IBHFL). The plan is to work under the guidance of Mr Mundra(former Deputy Governor of RBI and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board) and other Board members besides institutional shareholders and other stakeholders to scale up the company to the next level as a large mortgage originator," Gehlaut said.

The mortgage lender reported an 8 percent decline in its consolidated net profit in the December quarter. Its profit after tax (PAT) for the December quarter came in at Rs 303 crore, down from Rs 329 crore in the year-ago period.