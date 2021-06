Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance have risen over 12 percent in three sessions after the lender inked a co-lending pact with the Central Bank of India (CBI). The stock, today (June 10), hit its 52-week high of Rs 277.90 per share on the BSE.

The stock, which was up 6 percent in today's session, rose over 4 percent in yesterday's (June 9) trade.

Under this arrangement, Indiabulls Housing Finance and IIFL Home Finance will originate and process retail home loans while Central Bank of India will take into its book 80 percent of the housing loan under direct assignment transactions, the lender said in separate regulatory filings.

The CBI stated that it has entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Indiabulls Housing Finance and IIFL Home Finance to offer housing loans under priority sector to homebuyers at competitive rates. The partnership will result in a greater disbursement of housing loans.

The two NBFCs will service the loan account throughout the life cycle of the loan, it added.

In November 2020, the Reserve Bank had announced a Co-Lending Model (CLM) scheme under which banks can provide loans along with NBFCs to priority sector borrowers based on a prior agreement.

In the March quarter, Indiabulls Housing reported a two-fold jump in its profit after tax to Rs 276 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 helped by stable asset quality. The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 137 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20.

The lender's net non-performing assets (NPAs) were stable at 1.59 percent. Provisions to loan books stood at 3.7 percent.