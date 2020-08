Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped 8 percent on Wednesday after the company informed exchanges that it has made timely payment of interest for Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), issued by the company. The stock rose as much as 8 percent to the day's high of Rs 222.95 per share in trade today.

"Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 57(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations, 2015, we hereby certify that our Company has made timely payment of interest in respect of the following Secured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures and Unsecured Redeemable Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs), issued by our Company, through Public Issue, and listed on the Stock Exchange," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The sentiment also remained positive amid media reports saying that the mortgage company is in the final stages of negotiating a deal with Oaktree to raise $200 million (Rs 1,500 crore) in debt.

For the June quarter, the company reported a nearly 66 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273 crore as compared to a net profit of Rs 802 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income fell 33.7 percent to Rs 2,578 crore during April-June of 2020-21 as against Rs 3,386 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHFL) said in a regulatory filing.