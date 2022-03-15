Indiabulls Housing Finance |

The stock ended 3.23 percent higher after the company said that its promoter and founder Sameer Gehlaut resigned as the non-executive director, effective March 14.

Bandhan Bank | The lender's stock ended 5.74 percent higher after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) relaxed norms on microfinance lending. The norms will be implemented from April 1, 2022. RBI issued master directives requiring all microfinance institutions to establish a board-approved policy for loan pricing. CLSA and Jefferies have a "buy" call on Bandhan Bank shares. The lender's stock ended 5.74 percent higher after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) relaxed norms on microfinance lending. The norms will be implemented from April 1, 2022. RBI issued master directives requiring all microfinance institutions to establish a board-approved policy for loan pricing. CLSA and Jefferies have a "buy" call on Bandhan Bank shares.

Paytm | A chain of record lows in Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares has forced investors to question once again the growth prospects of new-age companies. Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, told CNBC-TV18 he is "not very clear on the road to profitability for Paytm". The stock settled 12.74 percent lower. A chain of record lows in Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares has forced investors to question once again the growth prospects of new-age companies. Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities, told CNBC-TV18 he is "not very clear on the road to profitability for Paytm". The stock settled 12.74 percent lower.

ONGC and Oil India | Shares of ONGC closed 4.74 percent lower and those of Oil India ended down 1.77 percent. This was after international oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as concerns arose about demand in China after a surge in COVID-19 cases. Shares of ONGC closed 4.74 percent lower and those of Oil India ended down 1.77 percent. This was after international oil prices slid to a two-week low on Tuesday on continued ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine and as concerns arose about demand in China after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Linde India | The company's shares settled 10.70 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500. The company's shares settled 10.70 percent higher and were the best performers on Nifty500.

Sharda Cropchem | Shares of the company ended 6.69 percent lower. They were the biggest drag on Nifty500. Shares of the company ended 6.69 percent lower. They were the biggest drag on Nifty500.