Indiabulls Housing Finance shares surge 5% after early redemption of NCDs
Updated : July 03, 2019 02:28 PM IST
At 1:40 pm, the share was trading up 5.21 percent at Rs 675.85 on the NSE. Intraday, it went up 5.47 percent to its day’s high at Rs 677.85.
The company in a press release stated that it bought back secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with face value of Rs 10 lakh each.
