Indiabulls Housing Finance shares slide 20% on concerns over merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Updated : September 30, 2019 10:52 AM IST

At 10.08 am, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance quoted at Rs 318.30 per share, down 18.41 percent. The stock opened at Rs 360.60.
So far this year, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares have declined by over 60 percent.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares hit a 5 percent lower circuit on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India placed the lender under prompt corrective action.
