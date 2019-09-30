Indiabulls Housing Finance shares slide 20% on concerns over merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd shares hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 313.60 on Monday, sliding almost 20 percent from its Friday's close of Rs 390.10. The mortgage lender's stock declined sharply as investors remained concerned over its merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, which has been placed under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action plan.

The RBI's action could be a setback to Lakshmi Vilas Bank's plans to merge operations with housing finance firm Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IBHF) in a share-swap deal that was announced in April earlier this year.

The central bank placed the lender under prompt corrective action due to high non-performing assets, insufficient capital, high leverage, and a negative return on assets for two consecutive years.

LVB shares traded at Rs 34.75 per share on the BSE, down 4.92 percent from its previous close of Rs 36.55 per share.

At 10.08 am, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance quoted at Rs 318.30 per share, down 18.41 percent. The stock opened at Rs 360.60.

So far this year, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares have declined by over 60 percent. The stock has lost approximately 26.50 percent in the last one month alone.