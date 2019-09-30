Market
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares slide 20% on concerns over merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Updated : September 30, 2019 10:52 AM IST
At 10.08 am, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance quoted at Rs 318.30 per share, down 18.41 percent. The stock opened at Rs 360.60.
So far this year, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares have declined by over 60 percent.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares hit a 5 percent lower circuit on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India placed the lender under prompt corrective action.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more