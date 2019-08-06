Market
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rise over 7% ahead of first quarter earnings
Updated : August 06, 2019 12:47 PM IST
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose over 7 percent intraday on Tuesday ahead of the release of financial results for the quarter ended June 30
As per a CNBC-TV18’s poll, it may be a subdued quarter for Indiabulls Housing Finance as valuations are at multi-year lows and stock is at 52 week low.
The key things to watch out for will be loan growth, which could moderate whereas disbursement and loan growth could get impacted on account of a liquidity crisis.
