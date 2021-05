The share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance advanced nearly 9 percent on Thursday after the company's net profit jumped two-folds in the March quarter. The PAT surged 101 percent to Rs 276 crore in Q4 helped by stable asset quality.

The lender had reported a profit after tax of Rs 137 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY20.

The stock rose nearly 9 percent to its day's high of Rs 210.20 per share on the BSE.

Its net non-performing assets (NPAs) were also stable at 1.59 percent while provisions to loan book stood at 3.7 percent.

"The quarter was very good. We have been focusing on asset quality, which is very robust. Overall, there has been above 100 percent increase in our profit from Rs 137 crore in Q4 FY20 to Rs 276 crore this year (Q4 FY21),” the company's Vice Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Gagan Banga said.

The cost to income ratio declined to 12.8 percent in FY21 from 16.2 percent for FY20 on the back of measures taken to improve cost efficiency, the company said in the release.

Overall, in FY21, it raised over Rs 34,000 crore through equity, bank lines, bonds and loan sell downs, it said.

Late last month, the company entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with HDFC Ltd to offer housing loans to homebuyers at competitive rates.