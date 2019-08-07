Market
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares plunge over 8% after poor June quarter results
Updated : August 07, 2019 11:29 AM IST
Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance slipped 8.54 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company reported disappointing first quarter earnings of fiscal year 2020.
During the June quarter FY20, the housing finance company reported 24.96 percent fall year-on-year in the consolidated net profit to Rs 802 crore.
Total revenue from operations of the company was at Rs 3,885 crore as compared to Rs 4,071 crore last year, a decline of 4.56 percent YoY.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more