Indiabulls Housing Finance shares plunge over 8% after poor June quarter results

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance slipped 8.54 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company reported disappointing first-quarter earnings of the fiscal year 2020. At 09:37 AM, the share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 7.91 percent to Rs 473.40 per share on the NSE. Intraday, the stock price plunged 8.54 percent to its day's low at Rs 470.10.

During the June quarter FY20, the housing finance company reported a 24.96 percent fall year-on-year in the consolidated net profit to Rs 802 crore as against Rs 1,055 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations of the company was at Rs 3,885 crore as compared to Rs 4,071 crore last year, a decline of 4.56 percent YoY. Net interest income (NII) during the June quarter fell 12.7 percent YoY at Rs 1,475 crore.

The housing finance company has Rs 28,511 crore as cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2019. The company's loans outstanding is at Rs 1.13 lakh crore.

During the quarter, the company received approval of merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank from Competition Commission of India in June 2019. In its media release, the company informed, "The Board of Directors of Indiabulls Housing has recommended Sameer Gehlaut to be proposed as the non-executive chairman and Gagan Banga as the MD and CEO of the amalgamated bank."

Catch all the latest and live updates here on CNBC TV18 Market Live Blog.