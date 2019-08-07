#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares plunge over 8% after poor June quarter results

Updated : August 07, 2019 11:29 AM IST

Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance slipped 8.54 percent intraday on Wednesday after the company reported disappointing first quarter earnings of fiscal year 2020. 
During the June quarter FY20, the housing finance company reported 24.96 percent fall year-on-year in the consolidated net profit to Rs 802 crore.
Total revenue from operations of the company was at Rs 3,885 crore as compared to Rs 4,071 crore last year, a decline of 4.56 percent YoY. 
Indiabulls Housing Finance shares plunge over 8% after poor June quarter results
