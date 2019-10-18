Indiabulls Housing Finance shares jump over 8% as mortgage firm offers to pre-pay NCDs
Updated : October 18, 2019 09:45 AM IST
Indiabulls Housing Finance quoted at Rs 211.70 per share on the BSE at 9.40 am, after opening at Rs 197.35.
In terms of traded volume, 1,11,93,410 shares traded on the NSE, while 11.78 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.
The stock touched the day's high of Rs 213.50 and low at Rs 196.65. The company's 52 week high was Rs 919 apiece.
