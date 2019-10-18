Indiabulls Housing Finance shares jump over 8% as mortgage firm offers to pre-pay NCDs

Indiabulls Housing Finance shares rallied 8.3 percent in early trade on Friday, continuing its uptrend after the mortgage lender offered pre-mature redemption of all non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing in November and December this year.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it will also evaluate further pre-mature redemption of its NCDs from time to time.

"The Company hereby issues an offer to all Debenture holder(s) for pre-mature redemption of its NCDs maturing in November and December 2019 at par," the filing said.

Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBH) continues to maintain strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents at around 20 per cent of its total assets as on October 10, 2019, it added.

"The Company has aggregate liquidity of more than Rs 18,500 crore as on October 10, 2019, which provides around 100 per cent cover over IBH's debt repayments till September 2020," it added.

On Thursday, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance rallied over 14 percent after rating agency Crisil reaffirmed the company's ratings and said it has aggregate liquidity to cover its debt repayment obligations till September 2020.

However, the global credit rating agency has downgraded the corporate family rating (CFR) and the foreign-currency senior secured rating of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited to B2 from Ba2, after the Reserve Bank of India's rejection of its proposed merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank earlier this month.

In another development, the troubled mortgage lender has filed an FIR with the Mumbai Police against individuals spreading false information against it.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the lender said the FIR contains specific proofs against persons for spreading false messages about the company.

"The complaint states that accused persons have hatched a pre-planned criminal conspiracy with the intent to cause wrongful loss to Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, its shareholders and investors," it said.

"...they create sell positions in the shares of Indiabulls, a few days prior to release/publishing of false and frivolous tweets, messages etc on the social media and seek unlawful gains for themselves," the lender added.

Indiabulls Housing Finance quoted at Rs 211.70 per share on the BSE at 9.40 am, after opening at Rs 197.35. The stock touched the day's high of Rs 213.50 and low at Rs 196.65. The company's 52 week high was Rs 919 apiece.

It had closed at Rs 197.15 on the BSE, rallying over 14 percent on Thursday. Intra-day, the stock surged nearly 18 percent to touch a high of Rs 204. On NSE, the scrip gained over 8 percent intra-day.

The company's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,904.23 crore.

In terms of traded volume, 1,11,93,410 shares traded on the NSE, while 11.78 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

-with inputs from agencies