Indiabulls Housing Finance recovers 11% from day's low; Crisil revises rating to 'negative'
Updated : October 17, 2019 11:01 AM IST
Shares of Indiabulls Housing recovered 11 percent after falling 4 percent on Thursday as Crisil changed the rating outlook of the company to 'negative'.
At the opening, the stock fell 4 percent to its 52-week low of Rs 165.95 but later rebounded 11 percent to Rs 184.40 per share on BSE.
However, the rating agency reaffirmed the long-term rating of the company at 'CRISIL AA+' and short-term rating at CRISIL A1+.
