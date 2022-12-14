Homemarket newsstocks news

Indiabulls Housing Finance sees 0.88% equity exchanges hands in a large deal; shares gain 5%

Indiabulls Housing Finance sees 0.88% equity exchanges hands in a large deal; shares gain 5%

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 5:21:14 PM IST (Updated)

Over the past one year, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance have fallen over 42.5 percent.

Recommended Articles

View All

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. shares rallied as much as 10 percent in trade on Wednesday after a large trade was executed on the company’s stock. According to bulk deals data available on exchanges, 0.88 percent equity of Indiabulls Housing Finance changed hands through open market transactions on Wednesday.


Indiabulls Housing Finance was in news last week after the mortgage lender said it was paying bonds worth Rs 1,000 crore in advance that were due the following quarter in order to minimise its excess liquidity. The bonds were administered by IDBI Trusteeship Services and had an 8.1 percent coupon rate.

During the September quarter, net profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance rose 1.1 percent to Rs 289.5 crore as against Rs 286.34 crore during the quarter ended September 2021.

The lender’s sales in the September quarter were flat at Rs 2,229.78 crore in  as against Rs 2,232.79 crore during the year-ago quarter.

As of September 30, 2022, the consolidated cash and cash equivalents of the company were Rs 3,941.51 crore and the borrowings (other than debt securities) were Rs 30,264.10 crore on the balance sheet.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance gained as much as 10 percent before cooling off. The stock ended 5 percent higher at Rs 144.90.
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IndiaBullsIndiabulls Housing Finance

Previous Article

Bank of Maharashtra hikes MCLR by 20-30 basis points; shares gain in nine out of ten sessions

Next Article

Equitas Small Finance Bank increases savings, fixed deposit and recurring deposit rates