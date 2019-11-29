Market
Indiabulls Housing Finance climbs 11% after MCA finds no irregularities in loans
Updated : November 29, 2019 10:53 AM IST
At 9:20 am, the share price was trading 10.75 percent or 36 points higher at Rs 370.75 per share on the NSE.
On an intraday basis, the shares climbed 11.64 percent to Rs 374.
