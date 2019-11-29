Indiabulls Housing Finance climbs 11% after MCA finds no irregularities in loans

The shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance climbed 11 percent on Friday after the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) found no signs of foul play in the loans cited by a PIL.

At 9:20 am, the share price was trading 10.75 percent or 36 points higher at Rs 370.75 per share on the NSE while on an intraday basis, the shares climbed 11.64 percent to Rs 374.

A PIL had raised concerns and allegations based on loans extended by IHFL to DLF, Amricorp, ADRG, Vatika and Chordia. The affidavit filed by MCA says that of the five, DLF, ADRG and Amricorp have fully repaid the loans extended. Meanwhile, as per the affidavit, the other two entities are categorised under "standard accounts", thereby suggesting that the two entities have been regularly servicing their debt.

This clarification by the MCA is similar to arguments used by counsels of IHFL. The Indiabulls lawyers have repeatedly argued that while the PIL raises questions about the loans extended, they have been either fully repaid or are being serviced regularly.

However, the MCA affidavit also records that the very same inspection reports have revealed violations. The affidavit is silent on the nature and severity of violations. However, it does state that these violations are being examined and will be "dealt with as per law".

Foreign brokerage firm CLSA retained a 'buy' on the stock with a target price at Rs 450 against Rs 350 and said that clarity on court case can lend relief to the company.

The whole issue with the country's biggest real estate lender began when a PIL was filed alleging Indiabulls Group is involved in round-tripping of funds.

Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here.