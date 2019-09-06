Indiabulls Housing dips 7% on reports of PIL over alleged financial irregularities
Updated : September 06, 2019 09:37 AM IST
The stock fell as much as 7.3 percent to hit its 52-week low of Rs 415 per share on the BSE.
At 9:20 AM, the stock was trading 5 percent lower at Rs 425 as compared to a 0.45 percent or 164 points rise in the BSE Sensex at 36,808.
