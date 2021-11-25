Indiabulls Housing and Escorts under F&O ban on NSE today

Two stocks – Indiabulls Housing Finance and Escorts – are under the F&O ban for November 25. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, that was part of the banned list in the previous session, is out from the list for Thursday.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) statement, the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE said in a filing.

As per the rule, no fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period.