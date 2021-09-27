India VIX surges 5%; market hovering near all-time high levels prompts profit-booking

With the domestic headline indices giving up most of the day’s gains, the volatility gauge surged as much as five percent to 17.7475 points on Monday.

At 11:50 am, the India VIX index was up 4.6 percent at 17.6950 points.

India VIX tanked 10 percent earlier today and is now up over four percent, which indicates the extent of volatility, said Kkunal Parar, Vice President-Research, Choice Broking.

The market is trading at all-time high levels which has brought in some caution. This is visible from today’s muted trading session as investors choose to take some money off the table, Parar added.

The Nifty50 has gained 12 percent in the past three months and Sensex is up 13 percent. Year to Date (YTD), the indices have surged 27.5 percent and nearly 26 percent, respectively.

Christopher Wood of Jefferies, in his GREED & Fear newsletter last week, highlighted that the Indian stock market has remained extraordinarily resilient as the Jefferies Indian office’s recovery tracker indicator has continued to recover since the Delta wave peaked in May.

The recovery tracker has risen from a low of 78 percent of the pre-COVID level in May to 108 percent in early September, Wood said had said in the newsletter.

However, Wood was quick to point out that, “Aside from the risk of another Covid wave, the major domestic risk to the stock market is a change in the Reserve Bank of India’s dovish policy”.

Meanwhile, India VIX has jumped 33 percent during the past three months and is down nearly 16 percent YTD.

Last few days, the fear gauge has been moving in the range of 12-18 points and the index is now at the higher end of the range but still within the comfort zone, said Ruchit Jain, Senior Analyst – Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

If the India VIX manages to cross the crucial 18-point mark, Jain sees some downside risk to the market in the form of profit-booking.