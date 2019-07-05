Market
India risks missing 3.3% fiscal deficit target if tax revenue underperforms: Moody's
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:35 PM IST
Moody's on Friday said there are risks of India missing 3.3 percent fiscal deficit target for the current financial year if tax revenue falls short of projection.
The Budget 2019-20 lowered fiscal deficit projection for the current financial year to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent targeted in the Interim Budget 2019-20 in February.
"There's a risk that India could miss its deficit target for fiscal 2019 if income from tax revenue underperforms projections, as it did last year," Moody's Investors Service Associate Managing Director (Sovereign Risk Group) Gene Fang said.
