Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • India Pesticides IPO to open on June 23; price band Rs 290-296

    India Pesticides IPO to open on June 23; price band Rs 290-296

    Profile image
    By Pranati Deva | IST (Published)
    Mini

    India Pesticides' Rs 800-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription from June 23 to June 25.

    India Pesticides IPO to open on June 23; price band Rs 290-296
    Agro-chemical firm India Pesticides is all set to launch its Rs 800-crore initial public offering (IPO) on June 23, 2021. The price band for the issue, which will close on June 25, has been fixed at Rs 290-296 per share.
    The issue includes a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 100 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 700 crore by promoters and shareholders. Shares worth Rs 281.4 crore will be sold by promoter Anand Swarup Agarwal and Rs 418.6 crore by other selling shareholders.
    Anand Swarup Agarwal and the ASA Family Trust are the promoters of the company. They currently hold a 46.97 percent equity stake in the company.
    The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for working capital requirements (Rs 80 crore), and general corporate purposes, while the offer for sale money will go to selling shareholders.
    READ MORE: PayTM hires JPMorgan, Goldman, Morgan Stanley and ICICI Sec for $3-billion IPO: Report
    Investors can bid for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter. On the higher end of the price band, it will amount to Rs 14,800.
    Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
    India Pesticides manufactures herbicides, insecticides and fungicide formulations, besides active pharmaceutical ingredients. It has 2 manufacturing facilities and caters to companies such as Syngenta Asia Pacific, UPL, Ascenza Agro and Sharda Cropchem.
    READ MORE: Dodla Dairy IPO subscribed 3.3 times on day 2
    The company is one of the fastest-growing agrochemicals companies in terms of the volume of technicals manufactured. It recorded 37.17 percent year-on-year growth in technicals manufacturing (by volume) between FY20 and FY21.
    The company's listed peers include Dhanuka Agritech, Bharat Rasayan, UPL, Rallis India, Rallis India, Atul and Sumitomo Chemical India.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 47,000 per 10 grams; silver jumps 1%

    Next Article

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex down over 300 points, Nifty below 15,600; banks, metals drag

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Bajaj Auto4,090.00 36.10 0.89
    Adani Ports652.15 5.25 0.81
    HUL2,429.85 12.15 0.50
    Eicher Motors2,681.00 7.25 0.27
    Dr Reddys Labs5,300.00 13.50 0.26
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Bajaj Auto4,089.00 30.00 0.74
    HUL2,428.05 11.15 0.46
    Dr Reddys Labs5,298.10 9.80 0.19
    HDFC Bank1,466.80 0.85 0.06
    Infosys1,498.00 0.95 0.06
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    JSW Steel667.50 -28.85 -4.14
    ONGC120.65 -4.45 -3.56
    Tata Steel1,066.10 -37.65 -3.41
    Tata Motors334.50 -11.15 -3.23
    Power Grid Corp232.35 -7.50 -3.13
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    ONGC120.70 -4.30 -3.44
    Power Grid Corp232.50 -7.20 -3.00
    SBI407.65 -12.55 -2.99
    M&M787.00 -18.45 -2.29
    Axis Bank727.80 -10.40 -1.41

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.25000.17250.23
    Euro-Rupee88.36500.06800.08
    Pound-Rupee103.1930-0.0330-0.03
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67390.00210.31
    View More