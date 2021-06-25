Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • India Pesticides IPO subscribed 4.79 times so far on last day

    India Pesticides IPO subscribed 4.79 times so far on last day

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The initial public offering of India Pesticides received bids for 9.25 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.93 crore equity shares.

    India Pesticides IPO subscribed 4.79 times so far on last day
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Demand for essentials rising, seeing K-shaped recovery in June: Godrej Consumer Products

    Next Article

    Aim to lead in 2-wheeler & passenger car radial tyres; expect revenue from SUVs, CSUVs to increase: CEAT

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.85 48.70 4.37
    Axis Bank757.35 18.20 2.46
    SBI426.75 9.55 2.29
    JSW Steel694.50 15.50 2.28
    Hindalco377.05 8.00 2.17
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,161.75 48.50 4.36
    Axis Bank757.45 18.40 2.49
    SBI427.00 9.90 2.37
    ICICI Bank645.15 11.35 1.79
    Larsen1,526.05 21.95 1.46
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,114.50 -39.00 -1.81
    Titan Company1,756.20 -24.65 -1.38
    NTPC116.35 -1.65 -1.40
    Asian Paints3,000.40 -42.85 -1.41
    HUL2,457.20 -32.95 -1.32
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,114.60 -38.75 -1.80
    NTPC116.25 -1.80 -1.52
    Titan Company1,755.60 -25.00 -1.40
    Asian Paints3,001.55 -41.35 -1.36
    HUL2,458.30 -31.60 -1.27

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.21000.05000.07
    Euro-Rupee88.60400.10700.12
    Pound-Rupee103.2120-0.0610-0.06
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66980.00100.15
    View More