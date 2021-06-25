India Pesticides IPO subscribed 4.79 times so far on last day

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
The initial public offering of India Pesticides received bids for 9.25 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.93 crore equity shares.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,161.85
|48.70
|4.37
|Axis Bank
|757.35
|18.20
|2.46
|SBI
|426.75
|9.55
|2.29
|JSW Steel
|694.50
|15.50
|2.28
|Hindalco
|377.05
|8.00
|2.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,114.50
|-39.00
|-1.81
|Titan Company
|1,756.20
|-24.65
|-1.38
|NTPC
|116.35
|-1.65
|-1.40
|Asian Paints
|3,000.40
|-42.85
|-1.41
|HUL
|2,457.20
|-32.95
|-1.32
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2100
|0.0500
|0.07
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6040
|0.1070
|0.12
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2120
|-0.0610
|-0.06
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6698
|0.0010
|0.15