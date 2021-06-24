Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    India Pesticides IPO subscribed 1.97 times so far on Day 2

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Given India Pesticides’ strong R&D capabilities, diversified product portfolio, positioning in the industry, loyal customer base, reasonable valuations and healthy financials, analysts have given a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO.

    India Pesticides IPO subscribed 1.97 times so far on Day 2
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Gold loan repayment can now be done in physical gold too: RBI

    Next Article

    Reliance Industries share price under pressure ahead of AGM

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Adani Ports704.70 -14.00
    Reliance2,173.95 -31.40
    IOC111.55 -1.35
    Cipla948.00 -9.75
    Coal India147.05 -1.40
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,174.80 -30.30
    NTPC116.25 -1.00
    Bharti Airtel530.30 -3.80
    ITC202.85 -1.20
    Power Grid Corp231.25 -0.95
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,367.40 106.00
    Infosys1,546.50 43.35
    JSW Steel679.50 14.00
    HCL Tech991.00 18.10
    Tech Mahindra1,075.00 18.55
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    TCS3,366.60 104.50
    Infosys1,546.10 43.25
    HCL Tech991.20 18.50
    Tech Mahindra1,075.00 18.75
    HDFC Bank1,509.70 24.55

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2300-0.0400-0.05
    Euro-Rupee88.59800.18600.21
    Pound-Rupee103.79200.30000.29
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66960.00050.08
    View More