India Pesticides gets go-ahead from SEBI for Rs 800-cr IPO

Updated : May 05, 2021 12:06:06 IST

The company had filed its preliminary papers with SEBI in February.
It is the only Indian manufacturer and among the top five companies globally for technical products used to make fungicides that control fungal growth across a variety of crops.
Published : May 05, 2021 12:06 PM IST

