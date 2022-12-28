India Pesticides shares jump 9% after unit gets green nod to set up factory

Shares of India Pesticides have gained over 13 percent during the last three trading sessions.
Shares of India Pesticides Ltd. rallied as much as 9 percent on Wednesday after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary received environmental clearance to set up a manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. This is the third straight day of gains for the stock.
The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Shalvis Specialities Ltd., has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The clearance has been received for setting up a manufacturing plant of agrochemicals and intermediates, API ingredients and intermediates, and a Fine Chemicals manufacturing unit in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.