India Pesticides shares jump 9% after unit gets environmental clearance to set up manufacturing plant 

Shares of India Pesticides Ltd. rallied as much as 9 percent on Wednesday after the company's wholly-owned subsidiary received environmental clearance to set up a manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh. This is the third straight day of gains for the stock.

The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Shalvis Specialities Ltd., has received environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The clearance has been received for setting up a manufacturing plant of agrochemicals and intermediates, API ingredients and intermediates, and a Fine Chemicals manufacturing unit in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.

India Pesticides is among the fastest growing globally operating chemical manufacturer in the country. The company has pioneered the manufacturing of both Technicals & Formulations in Agro-Chemicals and Active Pharma Ingredients for Pharma industry.

The company is also the sole Indian manufacturer and among the top five global manufacturers for several technicals, both in Fungicides and Herbicides. It is also a strategic supplier to countries like the US, Australia, Europe, Africa, South America and Asia.

Shares of India Pesticides are trading 9 percent higher at Rs 263.70. The stock has gained 13 percent during the last three sessions. The 9 percent surge is the stock's fourth-largest move in a single-day in 2022.