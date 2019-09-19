Market
India has opportunity to capture diversification of assets away from China, says JPMorgan's Nicolas Aguzin
Updated : September 19, 2019 12:29 PM IST
Would expect level of deals in India to increase going forward: Aguzin
Continue to have a lot of interest in India: Aguzin
Seeing a lot of investment in Vietnam lately: Aguzin
