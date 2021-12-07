India great long-term growth story; cyclically better positioned than most Asian markets: Credit Suisse

India is a great long-term growth story and is cyclically better positioned than most Asian markets, said Dan Fineman, Co-Head of Equity Strategy-Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse, on Tuesday.

"India valuations are trading at larger than the historical premium to EMs," said Fineman in an interview with CNBC-TV18, adding he prefers India over China.

According to Fineman, India should see positive momentum with respect to EPS and GDP revision.

Fineman says he continues to see significant headroom for global markets.

"Policy in US will stay accommodative even if we get two rate hikes next year," he said.

According to research, Fineman says, higher rates can be positive for markets until a certain level.

Long-term US bond yields above 2 percent could be negative for markets, said Fineman, adding crude prices are at peak levels.

He expects more supply to bring down prices.

