Homemarket newsstocks news

India Glycols transfers entire stake in JV to Gateway Dsitriparks for Rs 61 crore

India Glycols transfers entire stake in JV to Gateway Dsitriparks for Rs 61 crore

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 26, 2022 1:10:03 PM IST (Published)

An affiliate company of India Glycols has also transferred 6.61 percent shareholding, or 4.18 lakh shares, of KIFTPL to Gateway Distriparks.

Recommended Articles

View All

Pharma companies and their tryst with the USFDA import alerts in 2022

IST4 Min(s) Read

The Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its worst December since 1994

IST2 Min(s) Read

The Game of Thrones effect: How fantasy TV took centre stage in 2022

IST5 Min(s) Read

View | The 48th GST Council meeting was a disappointing affair

IST5 Min(s) Read

India Glycols Ltd. has announced that it has transferred its entire stake in its joint venture (JV) company, Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (KIFTPL), to Gateway Distriparks Ltd. for a total consideration of Rs 61.17 crore.


India Glycols on Friday said that it has transferred 42.31 percent shareholding, or 26.74 lakh shares, of the JV to Gateway Distriparks in accordance with the terms of the share purchase agreement (SPA).

Further, an affiliate company of India Glycols has also transferred 6.61 percent shareholding, or 4.18 lakh shares, of KIFTPL to Gateway Distriparks. Subsequent to the said transfers, KIFTPL ceased to be a joint venture of India Glycols.

Additionally, India Glycols has signed an agreement with Gateway Distriparks to sell/transfer land admeasuring approximately 7.544 acres, which forms part of the private freight terminal owned and operated by KIFTPL, at a consideration of Rs. 8.97 crore. The company said it will close all actions and formalities related to the sale of this land in due course.

Following the announcement, shares of India Glycols were trading at Rs 722.55 apiece, up 1.9 percent, on Monday. Notably, the stock had fallen nearly 4 percent in the previous session on Friday.

Meanwhile, shares of Gateway Distriparks were also trading at Rs 66.50, up 1.8 percent, on Monday after falling 1.2 percent on Friday.

Prior to this transaction, Kashipur Infrastructure and Freight Terminal was a joint venture firm of India Glycols, Apollo LogiSolutions, and Kashipur Holdings. It owned and operated a rail-connected inland container depot at Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

Shares of India Glycols are trading 3.62 percent higher at Rs 736.25, while shares of Gateway Distriparks are trading 1.61 percent higher at Rs 66.40.
Also Read: Gateway Distriparks upgrades capacity at its Inland Container Depot in Gurugram
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Gateway DistriparksIndia Glycols

Previous Article

Railways picks Siemens for Rs 26,000-crore contract for manufacturing and maintenance of 1200 locomotives

Next Article

Venugopal Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar and husband arrested: Here’s how the Videocon-ICICI Bank loan fraud case moved