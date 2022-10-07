India Cements, SRF, Phoenix Mills: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Friday after Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 34 points or 0.20 percent to 17,282 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

The three main US indices dropped on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Fed's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a stop loss at Rs 748

Buy India Cements with a stop loss at Rs 261

Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,530

Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 202

Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities

Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,540

Buy Phoenix Mills for a target of Rs 1,500-1,520 with a stop loss at Rs 1,380