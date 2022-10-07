    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    India Cements, SRF, Phoenix Mills: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

    India Cements, SRF, Phoenix Mills: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

    India Cements, SRF, Phoenix Mills: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Friday after Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 34 points or 0.20 percent to 17,282 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    The three main US indices dropped on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Fed's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a stop loss at Rs 748
    Buy India Cements with a stop loss at Rs 261
    Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,530
    Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 202
    Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
    Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,540
    Buy Phoenix Mills for a target of Rs 1,500-1,520 with a stop loss at Rs 1,380
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
     
     
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideas

    Previous Article

    Titan sees 18% sales growth in September quarter, jewellery division shines

    Next Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng