India Cements, SRF, Phoenix Mills: Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in red on Friday after Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 34 points or 0.20 percent to 17,282 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
The three main US indices dropped on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Fed's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company with a stop loss at Rs 748
Buy India Cements with a stop loss at Rs 261
Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 4,530
Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 202
Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities
Buy SRF for a target of Rs 2,700 with a stop loss at Rs 2,540
Buy Phoenix Mills for a target of Rs 1,500-1,520 with a stop loss at Rs 1,380
