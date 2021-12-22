India Cements shares jump 9% as Damanis hike shareholding in cement maker

Shares of India Cements jumped as much as 9 percent on Wednesday as marquee investors hike their stakeholding in the cement manufacturer.

On Tuesday, Radhakishan S Damani family, the promoters of retail chain D-Mart, said it has picked up over 62 lakh shares or 1.6 percent stake in India Cements through open market transactions between November 22 and December 20, 2021. With this, their shareholding in the cement company has increased to 22.76 percent from 21.14 percent.

As of September end, the Damani family held 21.14 percent stake in India Cements, shareholding data on BSE showed.

Also Read |

India Cements is one of the largest cement producers in South India.

The Chennai-based company had posted a standalone profit for the quarter ending September 30, 2021, at Rs 21.97 crore. The cement maker registered a standalone profit at Rs 71.43 crore during the corresponding quarter last year.

Also Read | Zee shares gain over 2% after board approves merger with Sony

At 9:36 am, India Cements shares were trading 5.7 percent higher at Rs 186.7 on BSE. The stock opened with a gap up gain of about 5 percent today. It has been rising for the last two days and has risen more than 9 percent during that period.

The stock has been highly volatile today with an intraday volatility of nearly 75 percent, according to the Markets Mojo website.

As per the website, the delivery volume of 4.19 lakh on Tuesday has risen by 0.2 percent against the 5-day average delivery volume.

Delivery volume is usually considered an effective tool for carrying out a thorough analysis of a stock. Higher delivery volume in a stock suggests higher investor confidence.