Market

India Cements rallies 10% on reports RK Damani may buy controlling stake

Updated : June 17, 2020 01:30 PM IST

Radhakishan S Damani, who is the owner of supermarkets chain D-Mart, and his family has 19.89 percent shareholding in the company.

The stock jumped as much as 10.5 percent to Rs 139.30 per share on BSE in intra-day deals.