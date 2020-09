Broader markets have outperformed the benchmark indices this year. The trend was more clear last week after the change in rules regarding multi-cap fund allocations. In the one year ended August 31, every three out of four PMSes outshined the Nifty50 index, said PMS Bazaar.

In August 2020, the Nifty index was up about 2.8 percent while mid-caps and small-caps surged 7.8 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively. As a result, small-cap funds and their portfolio managers churned over 25 percent returns in one month, explained PMS Bazaar.

Out of the top-10 best-performing PMSes in August, six of them were in the small-cap category.

Source: PMS Bazaar

The PMS portal tracks 12 small-cap PMS strategies and Negen Capital Small Cap Emerging was the best performer with 25.13 percent gains in August. Other notable performers in the small-cap category were Centrum Micro (up 18.7 percent), Marcellus Little Champs (up 18 percent), Ambit Investment Advisors Emerging Giants (up 16.8 percent) and Nine Rivers Aurum Small Cap (up 15.19 percent).

The entire small-cap category's average return in the month of August was a whopping 13.64 percent.

Meanwhile, out of the 19 large-cap PMSes tracked by PMS Bazaar, the best-performer AcePro Advisors Largecap Strategy made a gain of just 6.30 percent in the month of August.

Out of 16 mid-cap PMSes tracked by PMS Bazaar, the best performer was Centrum Multibagger that delivered a 13.9 percent rise to its investors, in August.

Source: PMS Bazaar

In the last one year, it was noticed that every three out of four PMSes outperformed the Nifty50 index.