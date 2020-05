Moving ahead with its asset monetisation process, IL&FS has invited expressions of interest (EoI) to divest the 26 percent of the issued and outstanding shares of OTPC owned by IFIN and IEDCL.

OTPC is ONGC Tripura Power Company Limited. IEDCL is IL&FS Energy Development Company Limited and IFIN is IL&FS Financial Services Limited.

Through IEDCL, IL&FS holds 12.03 percent and through IFIN, the group holds 13.97 percent.

The other shareholders of OTPC are state-run ONGC, with 50 percent stake, India Infrastructure Fund-II with 23.5 percent and the Government of Tripura holding 0.5 percent stake.

In terms of eligibility for bidding, corporate bodies should have a minimum net worth of Rs 150 crore as per the audited balance sheet as of March 31, 2019 or later.

On the other hand investment funds, including private equity funds should have minimum assets under management in India of Rs 600 crores as of March 31, 2019 or later, or committed funds available for investment or deployment in companies incorporated in India of at least Rs 600 crores only, as of March 31, 2019 or later.

OTPC operates a fully operational natural gas based 726.6 MW power plant located in Palatana, Tripura, supplying power to the energy deficit region of north east India.

In addition to the benefit of availability of local gas wells for drawing sufficient gas, OTPC also has a load-center advantage, with access to the energy deficit north-eastern region of India as well as Bangladesh.

The Board has engaged Arpwood Capital Private Limited and JM Financial Limited to assist in the Potential Transaction.