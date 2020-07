The new board of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services or IL&FS, led by Uday Kotak, has said that it estimates it will be able to resolve more than half its debt by the end of this fiscal. The board shared an update on the progress of the ongoing resolution process and revised its estimates of debt being addressed currently to over Rs 57,000 crore of the overall debt of over Rs 99,355 crore.

"The aggregate value of the debt being addressed is now estimated as over Rs 57,000 crore – with around Rs 50,500 crore likely to be addressed by March 2021," said the company's press release.

The new board also shared a quarterly breakup plan in its press release that estimates addressing additional debt of Rs 8,800 crore by Q2FY21; Rs 18,000 crore by Q3FY21 and over Rs 6,000 crore by the end of Q4FY21 – aggregating to Rs 50,500 crore by end of FY2021.

IL&FS has, till June 30, 2020, has addressed debt of Rs 17,640 crore (Including cash balance of Rs 8,630 crore). The company also stated that the expected recovery is significantly is higher than the average recovery under IBC.

Moreover, the number of entities is reduced to 276 from 347, which is further expected to be reduced to ~60 by March 2021.

Efforts towards resolution of additional debt of Rs 6,600 crore are likely to continue beyond FY21, as the new board expects the resolution of major holding companies to take a longer time, the press release added further.