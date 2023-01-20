IIFL Wealth shares drop after Q3 AUM flat, net flows decline

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 415 crore, up 10 percent from the year-ago quarter and 9 percent from the previous quarter.

360 ONE WAM Ltd., formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management Ltd., on Thursday reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 180 crore for the December quarter, up 16 percent compared to a year ago and 4 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Operating profit before tax stood at Rs 229 crore for the December quarter, up 47 percent year-on-year and 13 percent quarter-on-quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 415 crore, up 10 percent from the year-ago quarter and 9 percent from the previous quarter.

360 ONE WAM also approved a fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2023 of Rs 17 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each. The company has fixed the record date as January 30 for this purpose. The said interim dividend will be paid on or before 18 February.

In addition, the board of the company has also proposed a share split and bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1, respectively, subject to shareholders’ approval.

Shares of 360 ONE WAM, which still trade under the name of IIFL Wealth Management, are trading 1.71 percent lower at Rs 1,907.