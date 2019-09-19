Market
IIFL Wealth Management hits 5% upper circuit on stock market debut
Updated : September 19, 2019 10:20 AM IST
IIFL Wealth Management, the demerged entity of IIFL Holding, made its debut on Indian bourses on Thursday.
The stock listed at Rs 1,200 per share on BSE and 1,210 per share on NSE.
Post listing, the stock hit its upper circuit in trade, up 5 percent at Rs 1,270 on NSE as compared to a 0.7 percent or 73 points fall in Nifty at 10,768.
