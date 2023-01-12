IIFL Wealth shares gain ahead of January 19 board meet to consider bonus, stock split

Shares of IIFL Wealth have gained 35 percent since listing three years ago in 2019.

In a stock exchange notification on Wednesday, IIFL Wealth said that the board of directors in its meeting on January 19 will consider declaration of fourth interim dividend as well as sub-division of equity shares and issuance of fully paid-up bonus equity shares.

The company will also announce its December quarter results on January 19.

Further, IIFL Wealth also informed that January 30, 2023, shall be fixed as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the aforesaid interim dividend, if declared by the board of directors at the meeting.

IIFL Wealth was spun-off as the wealth management division from IIFL Finance in September 2019. The stock has gained 35 percent since its listing over a three-year period.