homemarket Newsstocks News

IIFL Wealth shares gain ahead of January 19 board meet to consider bonus, stock split

IIFL Wealth shares gain ahead of January 19 board meet to consider bonus, stock split

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 12, 2023 10:44:07 AM IST (Published)

Shares of IIFL Wealth have gained 35 percent since listing three years ago in 2019.

Recommended Articles

View All

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: Meet Vivek Singh, the man who runs the show

IST8 Min(s) Read

The fair value of Max Life Insurance - Two Possible Scenarios

IST3 Min(s) Read

Auto Expo 2023 in photos | Check out the concept cars on display at the Indian Motor Show

IST2 Min(s) Read

Suzuki Motor Corporation president says EVs aren't 'only solution' to carbon neutrality in India

IST3 Min(s) Read

In a stock exchange notification on Wednesday, IIFL Wealth said that the board of directors in its meeting on January 19 will consider declaration of fourth interim dividend as well as sub-division of equity shares and issuance of fully paid-up bonus equity shares.


The company will also announce its December quarter results on January 19.

Further, IIFL Wealth also informed that January 30, 2023, shall be fixed as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the aforesaid interim dividend, if declared by the board of directors at the meeting.

IIFL Wealth was spun-off as the wealth management division from IIFL Finance in September 2019. The stock has gained 35 percent since its listing over a three-year period.

Shares of IIFL wealth gained as much as 8 percent in the early minutes of trade but soon slipped off the day's high. The stock currently trades 2.2 percent higher at Rs 1,797.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IIFL WealthIIFL Wealth Management

Previous Article

Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door Jimny, bookings open

Next Article

Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor unveils hydrogen fuel cell powered Euniq 7