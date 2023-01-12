IIFL Wealth shares gain ahead of January 19 board meet to consider bonus, stock split

Shares of IIFL Wealth have gained 35 percent since listing three years ago in 2019.
In a stock exchange notification on Wednesday, IIFL Wealth said that the board of directors in its meeting on January 19 will consider declaration of fourth interim dividend as well as sub-division of equity shares and issuance of fully paid-up bonus equity shares.
The company will also announce its December quarter results on January 19.
Further, IIFL Wealth also informed that January 30, 2023, shall be fixed as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the aforesaid interim dividend, if declared by the board of directors at the meeting.
Shares of IIFL wealth gained as much as 8 percent in the early minutes of trade but soon slipped off the day's high. The stock currently trades 2.2 percent higher at Rs 1,797.