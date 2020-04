Non-availability of cigarettes in stores during the nationwide lockdown period is creating an opportunity for both the sellers (charging hefty premium) as well as the consumers (curbing the habit).

IIFL's research division conducted a survey on 100 smokers to learn about their habit changes during the lockdown period and the results were surprising.

As per the survey results, 58 percent of smokers have quit smoking and 73 percent of these smokers do not plan to restart even after the lockdown. In fact, the current consumption is 63 percent lower than the pre-lockdown consumption.

The research report also listed primary reasons behind the smokers to quit, which are unavailability of cigarettes, lack of social opportunities and family taboos.

Brand switching has not been a major issue during this lockdown. However, Classic Mild and Gold Flake Micro have lost significant share, while Marlboro and Gold Flake Regular have gained market share, the survey report added.